|
|
COLEMAN, Willie Mae 87, of Dayton, born August 30, 1932 in Benwood, WV, loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and great aunt, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Spring Hills Singing Woods. Willie Mae worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 46 years. She was a member of Phillips Temple Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Hardy Sr. and Ada Simpson Parks; husband, James B. Coleman; brothers, Hardy and Nathaniel Jacob Parks; sisters, Alberta Parks Reed, Leona Poole and Myrtle Parks; niece, Jacquelyn Gordon. Surviving is her loving daughter, Carla Jones (Arvin); grandsons, Alan Jones (Amaris) and Jason Jones; niece, Sandra Donaldson; nephew, Victor Bailey (Mamie). Celebration will be held 11 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Pastor Ervin Winston Sr., eulogist. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019