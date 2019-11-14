|
COOPER, Willie Mary Age 94 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born July 4, 1925 in North Carolina to the late William and Mammie Mooreman. She was also preceded in death by: Woodrow Turner (Son); Eliza Worthington (Sister) and Wilbert Turner (Brother). She is survived by: many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; Abraham (Lula) Turner (Brother) and Carol Bradshaw-Liggins (Special Niece). Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, November 15, 2019 at FREEDOM HILL BIBLE CHURCH, 262 S. Conover St., Pastor Terry Hill, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019