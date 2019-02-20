|
DAVIS, Willie "Ben" Born May 16, 1929 in Huntsville, AL, to Jimmie and Nellie Davis, passed away February 17, 2019 age 89. Preceded in death by his wife Marline Davis, his parents and one daughter Melody Davis, he leaves to cherish his memory three sons: Jimmie Davis (Donna), Clardy Davis (Krystal), and Jerome Davis (Cynthia); one daughter: Georgia Mack (Charles); one sister: Annie Davis, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11am until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019