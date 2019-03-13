|
FINKLEA III, Willie Of Trotwood, Ohio, born January 24, 2000, went to eternal peace March 9, 2019. Willie graduated from Ponitz High School, Class of 2018. He was full of life and loved his family and friends dearly. Preceded in death by his sister, Lanelle Byrd; grandmother, Barbara Chandler; special cousin, Chuck Bohannan. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Janelle L. Byrd; father, Willie Finklea Jr.; stepfather, Robert Price, brothers, Jamel Alexander, Dallas Finklea; grandparents, Lillie Glenn and Robert Hurt; grandfather, Willie (Marva) Finklea; special aunts, Shara Finklea, Merlinda Mattison, Belinda Mitchell; special friends, Antwon Reed, James Worthy; a host of aunts, uncles and extended family; Willie's unborn daughter with Samone Alexandria Milner, "Ms. Willow Zandria Finklea". Homegoing celebration 1 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Victory in Power Ministries, 4519 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019