Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Victory in Power Ministries
4519 Oakridge Dr.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory in Power Ministries
4519 Oakridge Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie FINKLEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie FINKLEA III


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie FINKLEA III Obituary
FINKLEA III, Willie Of Trotwood, Ohio, born January 24, 2000, went to eternal peace March 9, 2019. Willie graduated from Ponitz High School, Class of 2018. He was full of life and loved his family and friends dearly. Preceded in death by his sister, Lanelle Byrd; grandmother, Barbara Chandler; special cousin, Chuck Bohannan. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Janelle L. Byrd; father, Willie Finklea Jr.; stepfather, Robert Price, brothers, Jamel Alexander, Dallas Finklea; grandparents, Lillie Glenn and Robert Hurt; grandfather, Willie (Marva) Finklea; special aunts, Shara Finklea, Merlinda Mattison, Belinda Mitchell; special friends, Antwon Reed, James Worthy; a host of aunts, uncles and extended family; Willie's unborn daughter with Samone Alexandria Milner, "Ms. Willow Zandria Finklea". Homegoing celebration 1 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Victory in Power Ministries, 4519 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now