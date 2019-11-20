|
HALL, Willie Andrew "Bill" Age 83, of Centerville, passed away on November 16, 2019 at home with his loving wife, Wilma, of 62 years and son, Mark, by his side. Bill was born on October 20, 1936 in Hi Hat, KY. He was the son of Omery and Helen (Gearhart) Hall. Willie was a 1954 graduate of McDowell High School. After his graduation, Willie attended Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton Business School. For over 40 years, Willie was an employee of the Dayton Power & Light Co.. in 1974, Willie was named Master of Stillwater Lodge #616 and was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Dayton. In his spare time Bill was an avid fisherman and golfer. He and Wilma would split their time between Dayton and Lakeland, FL at their golf community, Cypress Lakes, where they made many dear friends. Every July, Willie would take his family to Indian River, MI for 2 weeks to fish and play golf with his best friend Walt Farr and his family. He also enjoyed tailgating at Keeneland Raceway every April and October with friends and family. He loved his beloved basketball team, Kentucky Wildcats, and was also an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. Along with his loving wife, Wilma, and son, Mark, Willie is survived by his daughter-in-law, Shannon Hall; 3 grandchildren, Nick, Mackenzie and Chloe Hall; 9 siblings, Rheba Cook, Christine (Tony) Scrocco, Thurman (Gerry) Hall, Rex (Carol) Hall, Roy (Shirley) Hall, Stan (Rhonda) Hall, Fred (Linda) Hall, Tonda (Rick) Johnson, Nada Ousley and Chuck (Donna) Hall. Along with his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hall. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 12:30 pm with Pastor Tim Rech officiating. Burial will take place in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers friends may make memorial contributions in Willie's name to the Hospice of Miami Valley or to the Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019