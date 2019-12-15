|
HARRINGTON, Sr., Willie James Age 87 of Springboro, OH passed away December 6, 2019. He was born July 19th, 1932 in Bessemer, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Laura and Will Harrington; brother Darnell Harrington; daughter Myra Joyce Harrington Ford; and his sisters Virginia Foster and Helen Jackson. Willie joined the US Army in 1953. He received his National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal while at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was employed by D.E.S.C and WPAFB, and after several years of dedication he retired from WPAFB. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Nell Harrington; children Regina, Willie Jr., Janice, and Bridget Harrington; grandchildren Yeastari Thomas (Rashard) and Linaris Ford; son in law James Ford; great grandchildren Micah and Myracle Joy Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday December 16, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm followed by funeral services at 12 pm at St. Luke Baptist Church 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave Dayton, OH 45417. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019