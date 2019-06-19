|
LIGON, Willie Moses Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Opelika, Alabama, to the late Moses and Katie (Clark) Carter. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veola, daughters Cheryl, Tina, and Tammy, and grandson Cameron. He is also survived by his extended family of brothers and sisters, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00pm at Preston Charles Funeral Home on Main Street in Middletown, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on June 19, 2019