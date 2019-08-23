Home

MCCLODDEN, Willie Gail Age 71, born October 15, 1947 in Detroit MI, passed away August 17, 2019 at Brookhaven Retirement Community surrounded by family. Gail retired from Miami Valley Child Development Centers, Inc. in 2007. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice (Byrd) McClodden; granddaughter, Karease McClodden. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Catherine) and Tige (Doris) McClodden, LaShawn (Donald) Graham; sisters, Barbara Elder, Sylvia Williams; grandchildren, Karmen McClodden, Louis Allen Holland Jr., Lauren Holland, Dorian, Wil and Marie Jones, Billye and Carmen Alexander, De'ja and Jad? Graham; two great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1530 N. James H. McGee Blvd. Calling hour 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
