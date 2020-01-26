|
|
MCMILLAN Jr., Rev. Dr. Willie G. Of Brookville, OH, born April 21, 1953 in Century, FL, passed away January 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie G. Sr. and Georgia L. McMillan. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dr. Jacqueline McMillan; daughters, Tracy Nicole (Richard) Stokes, Dr. Terri Michele (Eric) Moncrief; brother, Jimmie (Louise) Ingram; sisters, Hattie Williams, Barbara McMillan, Carmelita Wright; grandchildren, Alexis, Miles, Justin, Christian, Sydney; a host of other family and friends who love him. Memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020