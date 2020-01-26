Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Pleasant Green M. B. Church
5301 Olive Rd.
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green M. B. Church
5301 Olive Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie MCMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie MCMILLAN Jr.


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie MCMILLAN Jr. Obituary
MCMILLAN Jr., Rev. Dr. Willie G. Of Brookville, OH, born April 21, 1953 in Century, FL, passed away January 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie G. Sr. and Georgia L. McMillan. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dr. Jacqueline McMillan; daughters, Tracy Nicole (Richard) Stokes, Dr. Terri Michele (Eric) Moncrief; brother, Jimmie (Louise) Ingram; sisters, Hattie Williams, Barbara McMillan, Carmelita Wright; grandchildren, Alexis, Miles, Justin, Christian, Sydney; a host of other family and friends who love him. Memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -