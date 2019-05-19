|
|
MONCREE, Jr., Willie James "Jimmie" Age 58 of Dayton departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Jimmie was born Aug. 15, 1960 to the late Willie James, Sr. and Alene (Johnson) Moncree. A graduate of Colonel White H.S. '78. A U.S. Navy Veteran. He was employed at both Wright State University and Sinclair Community College. Jimmie enjoyed traveling, cooking and music. He leaves to cherish his memory: loving and devoted wife Kimberly; five daughters; three siblings; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 12:30 P.M., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11:30 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019