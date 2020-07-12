1/1
Willie PURNELL
PURNELL, Willie Lou Mrs. Willie Lou Purnell, passed Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Cantrell, Aulteenia Ward, and Verna Sanford; one son, Aulton Purnell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceeding her in death, was her husband, Aulton Purnell, Sr.; and two daughters, Karen Wright and Willie Purnell. Walk-Through Visitation, 1-2PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service follows at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
