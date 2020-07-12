PURNELL, Willie Lou Mrs. Willie Lou Purnell, passed Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Cantrell, Aulteenia Ward, and Verna Sanford; one son, Aulton Purnell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceeding her in death, was her husband, Aulton Purnell, Sr.; and two daughters, Karen Wright and Willie Purnell. Walk-Through Visitation, 1-2PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service follows at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com