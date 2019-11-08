|
RALSTON, Willie A. Of Miami Twp., peacefully entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 3, 2019, reuniting with her husband Harvey, parents and her three siblings. Willie was born and raised in Kentucky along with her husband. They relocated to Kettering, Ohio to raise their two sons, Harvey Jr. (Kathy) and Thomas (Karen). Along with her parents and husband, Willie was preceded in death by her two sisters Dorothy (George), Joetta (Henry) and brother James (Vonda). In addition to her sons, she is survived by two grandsons, Jamie and Jesse, a devoted granddaughter, Cassi (Jon); three cherished great-granddaughters, Summer, Hailey, Abigail and two great-grandsons, Emmon and Kiegen; as well as three nieces, Robin, Linda, Lynel and a host of other family and friends. Willie will be greatly rewarded in Heaven for her life on earth and will be sorrowfully missed by all who loved her. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Davids Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd. Kettering, OH. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019