THOMPSON, Willie Joe 87, of Marysville, OH passed away on Mar. 12, 2020, at OSU Ross Heart Hospital; born Nov, 28, 1932, in Bradford, OH to William Pressley and Lillie Mae Thompson; Joe was the older brother to five sisters. He graduated from Mercerville High School in 1951 and married Phyllis Nell (Sheets) in 1954. They were married until her death in 2007. They have one daughter, Jolene (Chip Tansill) Thompson of Galena. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked as a bookkeeper at Dayton Power & Light while attending the University of Dayton. After graduating, he worked as an electrical distribution engineer at DPL. He married Linda Lou Smith on Dec. 2, 2012. Joe is preceded in death by his brother, parents and Phyllis. He is survived by Linda, Jolene, sisters Helen Plants of Point Pleasant, WV, Edna Gluth of Johnson City, TN, Hettie (Ronnie) Trout of Patriot, OH, Jeannie Gillott of Dayton, OH, and Margaret (Mike) Connaughton of Plantations, FL, numerous family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. A private, family graveside service will take place at Harrison Township Cemetery near South Bloomfield, OH. A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring. Beginning Mar. 16, you can register at williejoethompson.wixsite.com/lifecelebration to receive information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Joe Thompson to the Gallia County Local Schools Music Department, 4836 St. Rte. 325, Patriot, OH 45658. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020