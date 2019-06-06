Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie WEAVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie WEAVER Obituary
WEAVER, Willie E. Age 82, of Reynoldsburg, OH, formerly of Dayton, passed away May 30, 2019. She graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1954. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, Class of 1967, and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton, Class of 1988. Willie retired from the Dayton Public Schools after over 33 years as a school teacher. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Willie Evans; husband, Jesse B. Weaver, Sr. Survivors include her sons, Dwight and Jesse B. Jr. Weaver; daughter, Regina Weaver; sister, Maudestine Smith; special grandson, Aaron Weaver; a host of other grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Luke M.B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now