|
|
WEAVER, Willie E. Age 82, of Reynoldsburg, OH, formerly of Dayton, passed away May 30, 2019. She graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1954. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, Class of 1967, and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton, Class of 1988. Willie retired from the Dayton Public Schools after over 33 years as a school teacher. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Willie Evans; husband, Jesse B. Weaver, Sr. Survivors include her sons, Dwight and Jesse B. Jr. Weaver; daughter, Regina Weaver; sister, Maudestine Smith; special grandson, Aaron Weaver; a host of other grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Luke M.B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019