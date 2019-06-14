Home

Willie WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Willie Earl Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Juanita Williams; brothers, Michael and Wade Williams; sister, Barbara Bailey. He leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Darrell Williams (Brigitte Harris); sister, Pamela Ramey; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019
