WILLS Sr., Willie James Age 76 of Dayton, OH went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019. Willie was born June 8, 1942 in Eutaw, Alabama. He accepted Christ at an early age at the Christian Light Presbyterian Church in Eutaw, AL before relocating to Dayton, Ohio. Upon arriving in Dayton, he united with the Shiloh Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. Henry L. Parker. Willie served faithfully at Shiloh as a devoted Trustee and Chairman of the Official Board until his health failed. He was employed at General Motors for 31 years until his retirement and a volunteer fireman for Jefferson Township for over 20 years. He was also an avid fisherman and CB enthusiast. Willie is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Wills Edwards. Willie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 54 years, Edna M. Wills and their four children: Veronica, Willie Jr. (Kimberly), Brenda and Yolanda (Ruben) Evans and a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary