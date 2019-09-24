|
WILSON, Willie Beloved husband, father and grandfather was born on October 7, 1947 in Bessemer, Alabama passed away on September 16, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Andrew and Lottie Wilson. Willie retired from Macy's (formerly Rikes) after 27 years of service, then went to work and retired from The Dayton Daily News after 13 years, he was also an employee of Walgreens for 5 years. Willie's spirit continues on through his wife Barbara, married for 7 years (together a total of 22 years), 2 sons Jeffery Wilson and Gregory (India) Clack II, 1 daughter Anitra Sturdivan (3 grandchildren D'Nae, Gregory III and Jordin; 4 sisters-in-law Helen Mattison, Mamie Taylor, Patsy Alexander, Suzanne Smith; 1 brother-in-law James Smith. Special friends - Willie Long, Jimmy Copeland, John Thomas, Bobby Phillips and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at House of Wheat - Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019