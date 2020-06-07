Willis BUCK
BUCK, Willis Oliver Age 93, of Clayton, OH, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born Nov. 24, 1926, in Mercer County, KY, near Harrodsburg, to the late Hester and Timothy Buck. He lived in the Dayton area all his life. Willis received a technical degree from DeVry University in Chicago and worked as a technician with disc jockey Lou Emm for 37 years, at WHIO-AM, and retired in April of 1989. He was a member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. Willis was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, in 2009; son, Mark in 2006; and son, Gary in 2013. He is survived by a brother, Timothy (Mary Lou) Buck; 2 sisters, Patsy Fry and Linda (Tony) Gates; 4 grandchildren from Mark and 3 from Gary. A private service and entombment will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, and a pending memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Happy Corner Church in Willis's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
