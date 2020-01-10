|
|
DANIEL, Willis Glen 92, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, at Garden Manor Nursing Home. He was born on November 6, 1927 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky and raised in River, Kentucky. Willis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed by many.Willis enjoyed a very full and active life. He was an avid woodworker. He went into the U.S. Army in 1946 and served as a guard in Los Alamos, New Mexico until 1948. He earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University. Willis worked at Armco Steel for 43 years primarily in the machine shop and retired in 1988 as superintendent of the coil paint line. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Glen & Gertrude Daniel; his loving wife of 68 years, Grace; sisters Olive Rice & Neva Mead; and brother Richard Daniel. He is survived by his two sons, Roger (Bonnie) Daniel & Rodney (Sue) Daniel; five grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Combs, Shelly (Dane) Baumgartner, Rick (Heather) Daniel, Jason Daniel & Matthew Daniel; and seven great grandchildren, Hayley Combs, Aiden Combs, Joey Combs, Conor Deutschle, Owen Deutschle, Jackson Baumgartner and Parker Baumgartner. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the HERR-RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of service (one hour prior). Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ball Presbyterian Church, 6901 Roosevelt Ave., Franklin, OH 45005.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020