HICKMAN, Willis G. "Will" Age 76, passed away at on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Hickman, Mary Hickman Blakenship and Earl Blankenship. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Hickman; son, Troy (Michelle) Hickman; daughters, Sherry (Steve) Wiley and Michelle (Ken) Kreitzer; brother, Kenneth (Jane) Hickman; grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Hickman, Megan (Kyle) Bailey, Jordan (Brittany) Hickman, Tyler Hickman, Olivia Hickman, Heather (Eric) Olmstead, Sarah Wiley, Byron Wiley, Katie (Michael) Drake, Tori (Cody) Kreitzer and Josh (Jessie) Kreitzer and great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Lillyan, Jacob, Ethen, Averie and Austen Hickman, Nolan and Brooklyn Wiley, Nathan and Ronan Olmstead and baby Barrett Drake on the way. Will loved spending time with his family and cherished them above all else. He was also an outdoorsman who loved fishing and rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cleveland Browns. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 4pm-6pm on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, Jan., 3, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel in Dayton with a visitation at Woodland from 10am until the time of service on Friday. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Will's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The Ronald McDonald House Charity, 555 Valley St. Dayton, OH 45404. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019