Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
More Obituaries for Willis LONG
Willis LONG


1926 - 2019
Willis LONG Obituary
LONG, Willis M. Age 92, of Germantown, OH, passed away Monday July 1, 2019 after a long battle with health issues. Willis was born in Germantown on September 15, 1926 to the late Lovisa (Music) and Levi Long. He worked 30 years in wood working at NCR; and nine years at Harry Russell School which he loved. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, James, Willie, Arthur and Cecil; and 4 sisters, Ina, Beulah, Cristal and Marjorie. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dearel (Abney) Long; 3 sons, Doug (Eve) Long, Gary (Kim) Long, Rick (Lisa) Long; his daughter Carol (Greg) Donson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren + 1 on the way; a special niece Linda Boan of Zephryhills, FL; many wonderful other nieces and nephews; faithful friend Jon Garner; and many special caregivers. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday July 5, 2019, at Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating.. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 3, 2019
