Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

ALLMAN, Wilma Louise Age 95, of Dayton, born January 18, 1925, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday, June 1, 2020 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service immediately after at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store