BRUBAKER, Wilma Jean Age 81 of Brookville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1938 to her parents, Lee & Ada (Miller) Garber who have preceded her in death along with 5 sisters; 1 brother; and 1 son-in-law. Wilma is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Everet Brubaker; 3 children, Ronald (Marilyn) Brubaker, Connie (Leon) Filbrun, and Charlene Schaurer; 1 sister; and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 2-5 and 6-8 PM at the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral service will begin Monday, July 1st also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019