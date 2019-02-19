CASTLE, Wilma Carlene Age 81, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Englewood Health & Rehab Center. Carlene was born April 13, 1937 in Dayton to the late Carl & Grace Pauline (Haddix) Back. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Means; and by her second husband, James Castle. Carlene was a member of First Light Church and enjoyed taking many trips with the "Classics;" she worked for 33 years at Inland; liked walking, shopping, bowling, working in her flower garden and was fond of traveling to the Outerbanks and to Gatlinburg. Carlene is survived by two daughters, Debra Wright (Todd) and Sherri Mowen (Dean); grandchildren, Melissa Cade (Ryan), Brian Mendenhall (Leah), Jennifer Hensley (Scott), Stephanie Ernst & Angela Warner; great grandchildren, Alex, Brooke, Makenzie, Isaac & Avery; sister, Mary Locke (Don); and by her extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday (2/22) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mr. John Seagraves will officiate. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. If friends desire, contributions may be made to the . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary