Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Wilma COLLINS


1943 - 2019
Wilma COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Wilma J. Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 30, 1943 the daughter of Virgil and Opal (Tillery) Lunsford. She was a retiree of Avon, enjoyed quilting and going to church with her family. Wilma was a member of Four Square Pentecostal Church of God. On November 3, 1962 she married Winslow Collins. Wilma is survived by her husband, Winslow Collins; four children, Connie (Doug Lewis) Collins, Debbie Wathen, Steve (Ruth) Collins, and Tony (Sue) Collins; five grandchildren, Brittany (Todd) Lewis, Jessica (Mike) Wathen, Jennifer Wathen, Ashley and Katie Collins; four great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Lily, Briella and Gavin; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Jim Lunsford and Phyllis Holt; and grandson, James Wathen Jr. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 11, 2019
