COLLOPY, Wilma Jean Age 85, of Franklin, passed away at Spring Hills MIddletown on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Wilma was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 3, 1934 to J. and Lura Irene (Gentry) Whitaker. She loved her work at the Butler County Children's Services and her involvement at The Salvation Army. Wilma is survived by her children, Lawrence "Larry" (Mae) Collopy and Janice (Steven) Howard; her brother, Donald Lee (Linda) Whitaker; her sister, Judy (Bill) Smith; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Collopy; her son, Donald Collopy II; her grandmother, Mattie Gentry; her Aunt, Ollie Johnson; her Uncles, Andrew and George Gentry; and her parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019