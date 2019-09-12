Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma COLLOPY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma COLLOPY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma COLLOPY Obituary
COLLOPY, Wilma Jean Age 85, of Franklin, passed away at Spring Hills MIddletown on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Wilma was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 3, 1934 to J. and Lura Irene (Gentry) Whitaker. She loved her work at the Butler County Children's Services and her involvement at The Salvation Army. Wilma is survived by her children, Lawrence "Larry" (Mae) Collopy and Janice (Steven) Howard; her brother, Donald Lee (Linda) Whitaker; her sister, Judy (Bill) Smith; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Collopy; her son, Donald Collopy II; her grandmother, Mattie Gentry; her Aunt, Ollie Johnson; her Uncles, Andrew and George Gentry; and her parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.