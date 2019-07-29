Home

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilma CULP Obituary
CULP, Wilma "Jean" 89, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Springfield Assisted Living, Springfield. She was born August 23, 1929 in West Liberty, Ohio and was raised by her great grandparents, Emma and Theron Overs. She was a graduate of Urbana Local. Jean was a member of the Bowlesville United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all. Her survivors include, her sons, Dave (Belinda) Draper, Don (Sue) Draper, Tom (Jill) Culp; grandchildren, Micki Faulkner, Andy (Carrie) Draper, Jereme (Sarah) Jones and Ethan (Shannon) Culp; great grandchildren, Michala (Ethan) Cook, Elaina, Wyatt and Whytney Faulkner, Cody and Anna Draper, Noah Jones and Kayla Hunt, great great grandson, Abel Cook; her brothers & sisters, Katherine (Ned) Davis, Dorothy Harrison, Paul Overs, Bill (Linda) Overs, Bob Overs, Joe (Glenda) Overs and LeRoy Kill; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends, including a very special friend, Wilma Layman. She is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Mary (Peachey) Overs, her father, Norman (Emily) Overs, her husband, the love of her life, Marion D. Culp and her siblings, Thelma Wilkins, Roger (Jodie) Overs and Doris Kill. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON funeral home. The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 29, 2019
