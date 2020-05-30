Wilma ELEY
1941 - 2020
ELEY, Wilma I. 79, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born April 14, 1941 in Troy, Ohio,, the daughter of the late Emerson & Wava (Baker) Miller. She is survived by a son, Jeff & Sheriann Hoblit; two daughters, Teresa Lovall & Donna Hoblit; six grandchildren; a great grandson; two sisters, Wava Miller, Glenna & Larry Nicodemus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Hoblit & Harold Eley; a brother, Ken Miller; a sister, Norma Jean Ryman. Visitation will be 2-5 & 6-8 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral services will be at 10 AM Monday at the Donnelscreek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2020.
