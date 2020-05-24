|
|
GARRITY, Wilma Faye 82, of New Carlisle, was welcomed home by the Lord on May 19, 2020. She was born October 13, 1937 in Stephens, KY, the daughter of the late Wallace and Gracie Fraley. Faye spent most of her career in management at Carpenter Lithograph. Upon retirement she was the owner/operator of Upper Valley Antiques. When she closed up shop, she enjoyed living on the farm with the love of her life, John. Faye was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Opal Griffith, Clairs Shade and Kit Fraley. She is also survived by her husband of 35 years John Garrity; children Randy (Brenda) Sparks, Rick (Debbie) Sparks and Brenda (Doug) Boyle; step-children Patrick Garrity, Timothy (Sandy) Garrity and Cecilia (Richard) Jenkins; siblings Bill (Bessie) Fraley and Della Hawke; and was blessed with many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family with entombment in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020