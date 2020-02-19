|
HOWELL, Wilma Jean Born in Middletown, Ohio on July 22, 1945 passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 73 at Atrium Medical Center. Wilma was a loving wife and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Grant and Etta Lawson, brothers Charles and Shelby Lawson, and one sister Elizabeth Lawson. She is survived by her husband Challey Howell, 3 children Tim (Missy) Blanton, Challey Howell Jr, and Etta Blanton. Also survived by one sister Becky Trent, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on February 20, 2020 at Rivers of Life Church of God 323 N. Riverside Drive Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Cremation to follow the service. Arrangements made by Trinity Cremation Care 510 Business Parkway Carlisle, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020