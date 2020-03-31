|
LEE, Wilma Jean Age 85, passed away on March 27, 2020 at Oakwood Village. She was born on June 20, 1934 in Sparta, Tennessee to the late Chester Burl and Anna Lee (Howell) Wilhite. Wilma was a faithful attendee of the First Freewill Baptist Church at Lafayette and worked for many years at Baader-Brown Manufacturing. Survivors include three daughters, Beverly Spires of Dayton; Rhonda (Stephen) Price of Springfield and Lori (Frank ) Hubert of Cincinnati; sisters, Nell Moore, Trena (Bailey) Little and Virginia Delatorre; brother, Ralph Wilhite; seven grandchildren, Chad (Vidia) Price, Nicole (Jose) Sanchez, Krista Spires, Cherene (Sherif) Ismail, Tony Spires, Amanda (Joseph) Horowitz, and Sarah (Brian) Heim; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman D. "Bud" Lee in 2015; brothers William and Hoover Wilhite, along with two sisters Norma Farris and Bessie Saylors. Wilma's family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Oakwood Village for the loving care given to her in her final years. Given the nature of the nation's health at this time, along with gathering restrictions, private services for the family will be held in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Wilma will be laid to rest next to her husband in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at Littleton & Rue's page at Noon on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or the . Condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2020