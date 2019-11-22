Home

MANTLE, Wilma Margaret Age 81, of Centerville and formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Regina Klenk. Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, David, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Perez of Centerville; sons, David, Jr. (Cheryl) of Cincinnati, Joseph (Ilia) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Anthony of Cincinnati; sisters, Anita Zengel and Rosemary Andrews; brother, William Klenk; grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Nicholas, Emily, Marcela, Benjamin and Belina. Wilma was a Registered Nurse and loved to travel. As a volunteer, Wilma taught religious education, sang in the church choir, and ushered at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Family will greet friends 11:00 am until time of Mass on Monday, November 25th in The Gathering Space at the church. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
