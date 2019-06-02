|
MCADAMS, Wilma "Tee" Wilma Jeanne Horne DeHart McAdams "Tee", 89, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born in Middletown on August 1, 1929 to Bert and Myrtle (Sweeney) Horne. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Clive) Brown & Nikki (Dewey) Calihan; grandchildren, Kristi (Chad) Lindell, Jeremy (Amanda) Brown, Katelyn Hazelwood & Chris (Crystal) Calihan; and great grandchildren, Aliva Brown, Drew Lindell & Evan Lindell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McAdams; daughter, Debbie Stamper; grandson, Justin Stamper; parents; brothers, William Horne, Willard Horne & Wilbur Horne; and sister, Yvonne Jay. Service will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am to1:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 -OR- Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019