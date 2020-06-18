Wilma MILLER

MILLER, Wilma Gladys Age 102, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born September 11, 1917, in Montgomery County, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Rosa Brown. Wilma retired from General Motors after numerous years of dedicated service. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Miller, and brother, Cleo Brown. Wilma is survived by her friends, Charles and Andrea Pooler and Tom and Judy Colthart. Wilma will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum next to her beloved husband, Donald. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.