Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
REVELATION MBC
1496 Swinger Dr.
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
REVELATION MBC
1496 Swinger Dr.
1948 - 2020
PARKER, Wilma A. Was born on February 8th, 1948 in the city of Steele, Missouri to the great parents of Henry & Mamie Starks. She departed this life on February 5th, 2020. She was a devoted member of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church for over 30 years. She served as a faithful member of the Pastor's-Aid, Choir, Trustee Board, Kitchen committee, and decorating the church was her passion. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John A. Parker, Mother Mamie Starks, and 2 sisters, Patsy A. Guyton and Gloria J. Parkins. She leaves to cherish in her memory: her loving Father, son Steven W. (Darlene) Parker, daughter Tina L. Parker, 4 sisters; 3 brothers; 5 grandchildren and host of sister's & brother's in love, nieces/nephews, adopted children and grandchildren and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., FRIDAY, February 14, 2020 at REVELATION MBC, 1496 Swinger Dr., with Pastor John Jackson Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
