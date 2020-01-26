Home

Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
Wilma RATLIFF


1937 - 2020
Wilma RATLIFF Obituary
RATLIFF, Wilma Jean Age 82, passed away Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in Fairborn at Wright Nursing Rehab Center. She was born October 30th, 1937 to Christina (Kinzer) and Donald Lamme. She retired from Standard Register where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil, and brother David Lamme. Wilma is survived by son Todd Ratliff (Kimberly) and daughter Terri Williams. Grandchildren Christof Ratliff, Aaron Bird, Mrs Lexi Kent and James and William Ratliff, sisters Pat Cassel Mullikin and Shirley Sebright Bierley (Richard). To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) from 5 to 8pm on Friday, January 31st. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 10am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Wilma at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
