ROBINSON, Wilma Lee 89 of Centerville OH passed away in her sleep April 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Carl and Faye (Cahall) Timm of Norwood, Ohio, and widow of the late Richard Paul Robinson, she is survived by her sister Wanda Timm, daughter Karin Dixon, son Thomas Robinson, daughter-in-law Barbara Robinson, and nephew Nova Greenberg. Wilma was born on Christmas of 1929 and grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. A gifted student, she graduated valedictorian of her class at Norwood High School. In 1949, she married jazz musician Richard ("Dick") Robinson, who would pursue a teaching career and eventually head the Department of Fine Arts for the Cincinnati Public Schools. A committed feminist, she worked full time while supporting her husband and raising two children. She took night classes at University of Cincinnati and, in 1980, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Accounting. She led a distinguished career as an accountant at Procter & Gamble and applied the same skill investing. Wilma and Dick enjoyed a long retirement, traveling the world and living a cultivated lifestyle in downtown Cincinnati. Dick passed away in 2013. Wilma spent her remaining years in a succession of Otterbein assisted living facilities. The family is planning a private service. Condolences may be sent to Wanda Timm at 928 Della Penna Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790; Karin Dixon at P.O. Box 752394, Dayton OH 45475; or Tom Robinson at 627 Kenwood Ave, Dayton OH 45406. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at https://www.nami-mc.org/contribute Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019