SIBCY, Wilma L. Age 80, of Middletown, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born August 13, 1938 in Middletown, OH to Dewey and Myrtle (Shafer) Poff. She was a cashier for Davey's Super Carry Out for 30 years. Wilma was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister, who enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends at Jacksonburg Card Club. She also loved to garden and raise vegetables. Wilma is survived by her children, Anita (Dennis) Williams of Lebanon, Eric Sibcy of Miamisburg, Katherine (Jeffrey) Ranck of Liberty Township, Kevin (Vince) Sibcy of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexa, Preston, Austin, Nicholas, Rachel; great-grandson, Paxton; brothers, Lester (Renee) Poff of TN, Jeffrey (Sherry) Poff of OH; sisters, Carolyn Wells, Brenda Barnett, Helen (Kevin) Wagoner all of Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Connie and Randy Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Myrtle (Shafer) Poff; brothers, Thomas and Rodney Poff; sisters, Janet Blake and Joy Callahan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019