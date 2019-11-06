|
TRUETT, Wilma Jean Age 72, passed away peacefully at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Wilma was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on April 16, 1947 to her parents, Jesse "Jack" truett and Mae Belle Ball and a wonderful stepfather, Clarence Carr. She was a member of the Somerville Pentecostal Church of God. Wilma loved her church and she leaves behind her sister, Euline Lunsford, whom she lived with and her two brothers, Roy (Janice) truett and Lonnie Wayne truett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister in-law, Sheila truett and a brother in-law, Franklin Lunsford. She will go to rest at Springhill Cemetery with her mother, Mae Belle Carr and stepfather, Clarence Carr. A visitation will take place at the Somerville Pentecostal Church of God, 273 Mound Street, Somerville, Ohio 45064 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 am until 12 pm. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm. Interment at Springhill Cemetery in Liberty Township. Condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 6, 2019