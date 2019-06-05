WARD (Price), Wilma Faye Of Mason, OH and formerly of Huber Heights, went to be with our Lord peacefully at home on Monday, June 3, 2019. Wilma was born in Cincinnati, OH to Edward and Helen (Hudson) Price. Wilma is survived by her son Richard (Marianne) of Durham, NC, daughter Cathy (Gary) Moorman of Mason, OH and son Gary (Amy) of Pleasant Hill, OH; grandchildren Chad (Teresa) Ward, Corey (Jenny) Ward, Chris Bush, Nichole (Brian) Reed, Jason (Michelle) Moorman, James (Amber) Moorman, Jeremy (Sarah) Razor, Carly (Hugh) Witmer, Lindsay (Patrick) Witmer-Collins, Adam Witmer; great grandchildren Savanah, Elvys, Gracie, Hunter, Brinley, Trevor, Grant, Cole, Caleb, Brian Jr., Alex, Crosby, Rita Jean, Hugh and Eamon; brother Louis Price and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wesley Eugene, her parents, her son Wesley Edward, sisters Anne and Juanita, and brothers Larry, Roxie and Donald. We will always remember Wilma's commitment to family and appreciation of books and music. Those of us who were blessed to know her as Mom, Grandma, GG, Wilma, sister, aunt and friend will forever be grateful for God's gift of her in our lives. Our family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home with Ed Searls officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's memory to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary