1/1
WILMA WHORTON
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHORTON, Wilma L.

Age 72 of Riverside, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Wilma was born August 5, 1948, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Napolean and Wilma Clements. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Whorton. Wilma is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny Whorton; daughter, Dan'elle Whorton; granddaughter, Hayleigh Whorton; brother, Harvey Clements; other relatives and friends. Wilma was a member of Marianist Spiritual Affiliates. She volunteered for many local organizations; she always loved kids, working for Disney and taking family vacations. Wilma was a loving woman who was committed to her family and friends. A private family service will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Wilma or leave a special message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved