Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmagene Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmagene Steele

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilmagene Steele Obituary
STEELE, Wilmagene Age 95 of Waynesville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born January 28, 1924 in Brookville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Frances Kuns. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steele; an infant son; and 8 siblings. Wilmagene is survived by her children, Ronald (Judy) Steele, Robert (Pat) Steele, Sharon Shively, John Steele, Tim (Tammy) Steele, Keith Steele; 3 siblings, Marvin Kuns, Shirley Netzley, Daniel Kuns; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , in Wilmagene's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now