STEELE, Wilmagene Age 95 of Waynesville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born January 28, 1924 in Brookville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Frances Kuns. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steele; an infant son; and 8 siblings. Wilmagene is survived by her children, Ronald (Judy) Steele, Robert (Pat) Steele, Sharon Shively, John Steele, Tim (Tammy) Steele, Keith Steele; 3 siblings, Marvin Kuns, Shirley Netzley, Daniel Kuns; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , in Wilmagene's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.