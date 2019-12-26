|
COMBS, Wilmer Age 90, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 67 years, Jackie Combs; Son, Randall (Christy) Combs; Daughter, Pamela Tyler; grandchildren Jessica Morris-Napier, Makayla and Jacob Combs; and one great-granddaughter, Haleigh Weaver. Wilmer is preceded in death by his parents, Brax and Maude (Cornett) Combs; brother, Watson Garrett Combs; and sisters, Eddis Lee Smith and Lovel Reynolds. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St, Xenia, OH 45385. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:30 until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to /Ohio's Hospice, envelopes will be provided. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019