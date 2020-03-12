|
MILLER, Wilson Carlisle "Bill" Age 92, of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on April 19, 1927 in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Edward and Mary Head Miller. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen Weller Miller and his brothers, Thomas and John Miller. Bill is survived by his sons; David (Mary) Miller, and Robert (Ann) Miller, grandchildren; Hannah Miller, and Elizabeth (Robert) Fleck, great-grandchildren; Elliot Kate Fleck, Corrie Hope Fleck, and Hudson Fitzpatrick Fleck. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired after over 40 years with Price Brothers. He loved fishing at Cowan Lake and everywhere else he could and was a member of the Simon Kenton Muzzleloader Club. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with burial at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Bill's memory to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020