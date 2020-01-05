|
|
SOUTH, Winford E. "Winnie" 83 of Kettering, OH passed away peacefully with family and friends at on January 1, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1936, the son of Dewey and Golden South. Winnie married Nancy Yenger on June 21, 1979 in Kettering, OH. Upon graduation from Middletown High School, he worked as a machinist and screwmaker for NCR, Frigidaire and DELCO until retirement. He was an avid bass fisherman and loved competing in tournaments with his buddies. He was in love with his wife of 40 years, Nancy (Yenger) South; devoted brother to Bill (Neva) South, Gene (Evodine) South, Junior (Betty) South, Betty South, Wanda (Howard) Buchanan; beloved father of Melissa (Clyde) Partin, Sharon (Jim) Adams, caring stepfather to Lance (Tammi) Bane, Lynn (Jim) Hausfeld; dear grandfather to Ryan (Courtney) Roark, Tiffany (John) Rinehart, Mitchell Adams, Chris and Andy Bane, Sam and Charlie Hausfeld; great-grandfather of four and special in-laws Jeanie and Steve Scheper. A Chapel service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 Valley Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. A Private Burial will follow the chapel service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. To leave a memory of Winnie or a special message for the family, please click on the Shared Memory tab above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020