1/
Winifred JANEK
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANEK, Winifred M.

93, went to be with the lord on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on July 29th, 1927, in Hartsgrove, OH. She previously worked with Centerville School District, Centerville Police Department and later retired from Elder-Beerman's. Winifred was a life member of the VFW women's auxiliary, was an avid participant in many community activities. She truly loved the Lord and shared the good news with all those she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents (Blanche and Winfield Such), sister (Mariedna Pennington), son (Thomas Janek), daughter-in-law (Jan Janek), grandson (Christopher Wilson), and others. She is survived by her brother (Windell and Mayme Janek), son

(Albert and Juliane Janek), son (Greg and Kim Janek),

daughter (Wini Jean Janek), daughter-in-law (Colleen Janek), 13 grandchildren (John, Brian, Michael, Ryan, Nate, Jesse, Heather, Tim, Kevin, Dan, Jodi, Josh, and Jayci), 21 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 17, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. John Tonkin celebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until time of mass. Please respect the current guidelines by practicing social distancing and understanding that masks are required for attendance at the services. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Winifred to the West Enon CWC, Adopt-A-Child, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn, OH 45334 in honor of her many years of teaching and deep love of children. "I am truly blessed"- Winifred Janek. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone

Funeral Home, Vandalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved