Winifred LaBOMME
LaBOMME, Winifred A.

Transitioned Monday, October 26, 2020. Walk-Through Visitation, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Monday November 2nd, at Maranatha

Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd. Private Service will follow.

Entombment, Woodland Mausoleum.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Maranatha Worship Centre
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
October 30, 2020
My sincerest condolence and sympathy to Louie and their family. What a wonderful smile always. Winnie was a great manager and co-worker. RIP
Sherry Karto Kutcher
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Our families go back so far... My parents went to school with her & she later became a member of our church under the leadership of my father! I’ve been to her home many times and she & her wonderful husband were amazing and fun! My heart is broke, but my soul still rejoices over her transition bcuz she has no more pain! I can hear her saying, “Ralph, I support you no matter what!”
Karen Byrd-McElroy
Family
October 29, 2020
Truly a great boss and good friend to all. Prayers Louie
Jane hill
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Keeping your family in prayer as you celebrate Winifred's life and legacy
Malone University
