My sincerest condolence and sympathy to Louie and their family. What a wonderful smile always. Winnie was a great manager and co-worker. RIP
Sherry Karto Kutcher
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Our families go back so far... My parents went to school with her & she later became a member of our church under the leadership of my father! I’ve been to her home many times and she & her wonderful husband were amazing and fun! My heart is broke, but my soul still rejoices over her transition bcuz she has no more pain! I can hear her saying, “Ralph, I support you no matter what!”
Karen Byrd-McElroy
Family
October 29, 2020
Truly a great boss and good friend to all. Prayers Louie
Jane hill
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Keeping your family in prayer as you celebrate Winifred's life and legacy
Malone University
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.