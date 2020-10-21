1/1
WINIFRED MILLER
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WINIFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Winifred Ann "Winnie"

Winifred Ann Miller "Winnie", 89, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16th, 2020, at Wooded Glen. She was born December 20, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Annabelle (Minor) Armstrong. Winnie was a nurse's aide for 20 years at Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Greater Grace Temple and loved to listen to gospel music. Winnie was known for being a great listener and offering spiritual advice. She was a wonderful cook and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence Miller; her children: Sharen Stephens, Terry A. Miller (Paula), Steven E. Miller (Kyoung), Cynthia Parsley (James) and Carolyn Brown; 20 grandchildren, 47 great- grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by children: Thomas Miller, Gregory Miller, Clarence Miller, Jr., Teresa Miller and Brenda Perymon; 3 grandchildren, 1 brother and 4 sisters. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane., Springfield, Ohio. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 10 a.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved