WALSH, Winifred J. "Jeanne" Jeanne passed away on Apr. 13, 2019, at , after a brief illness. She was born in Otway, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents James E. Walsh and Edna C. Walsh, brother John S. Walsh and sister Patricia A. Baker. She is survived by her sister Mary Ruth Falta and her twin brother Joe Walsh (Patricia) both of Dayton and many nieces and nephews from the Carolinas to California. Jeanne graduated from Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth in 1955 and thereafter attended the Southern Ohio Business College. Jeanne's employment at Ohio Bell and AT&T spanned over forty years. Jeanne had a special love for her many nieces and nephews. And those who knew her will always remember a lifetime of love and support of animals and the education of young Native Americans. All her life she loved cats, and at the end Jeanne had at least one at her side. The funeral will be conducted at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Portsmouth, 11:00 AM Saturday April 27th. Friends and relatives are encouraged to meet at the church beginning at 10:30 AM. The burial will take place at St. Patricks Cemetery thereafter. The family will celebrate Jeanne's life with her Dayton friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , The Society for the Improvement and Condition of Stray Animals, SISCA, Kettering, Ohio and The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary