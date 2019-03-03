Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Winona CUMMINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winona CUMMINGS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winona CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS, Winona Arlene 87, of Beavercreek, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at . She was born on June 21, 1931 to Paul and Dorotha (Shoup) Swigart in Dayton, OH. Winona was a homemaker and a head cook at Trinity Home. Winona is survived by her loving daughters, Lynn Smith, Ida (Norman) Pooler, and Lois (John) Boyd; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister-in- law, Mae Clark and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cummings; daughter, Jenny; and grandson, Rod. Visitation will be Tue., Mar. 5, 2019, 1:00 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment immediately after at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To share memories online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now