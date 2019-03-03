|
CUMMINGS, Winona Arlene 87, of Beavercreek, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at . She was born on June 21, 1931 to Paul and Dorotha (Shoup) Swigart in Dayton, OH. Winona was a homemaker and a head cook at Trinity Home. Winona is survived by her loving daughters, Lynn Smith, Ida (Norman) Pooler, and Lois (John) Boyd; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister-in- law, Mae Clark and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cummings; daughter, Jenny; and grandson, Rod. Visitation will be Tue., Mar. 5, 2019, 1:00 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment immediately after at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To share memories online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019